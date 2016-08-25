WATCH: Harrogate's Rossett School Students open GCSE results

Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can

GCSE students at Rossett High School have been celebrating after a nervous morning of collecting and opening their exam results.

Excited and anxious teens gathered in swarms while they opened their results amongst friends and family and gave a sigh of relief when the results revealed their hard work had paid off.

One student, joined by her mum and dad said she was just 'relieved' to find that her efforts had earned her an exceptional 11 A*s.

Abby Allen said: "I didn't really think this would happen, I always wanted it to, that was my aim but obviously you don't know how the paper is going to go and what you're going to get on results day. I felt so relieved when I got my results."

Abby's Dad, Stephen, added: "We are so proud. She's worked incredibly hard though, the motivation has come from Abby because she wants to be a doctor, she wants a medical career, she's decided that Oxford is the target and she's also just won a scholarship to go to Queen Ethelburgas. She needed 10 A*s to be able to fit the criteria to get the scholarship so it's been a big day."

For others, some of the results had been met with a little disappointment but overall the result was still very positive, and a keen interest in certain subjects had led to glittering grades.

Cameron Rennison said: "I'm a bit disappointed with English and getting a C but other than that yeah I'm happy, its good. Physics and Maths were my two favourite subjects and I got A*s in both of those.

"I had an idea before that I wanted to do Maths Physics Chemistry and then music as well at A Level and I've done well in all four of those. I quite like the idea of the engineering side of things so I was hoping to go into aerospace engineering or automotive engineering."

Amongst the staff walking around assisting and congratulating students was their head of year, Rob Beever, who expressed his pride in the year group that have done so well.

He said: "It's so nice these days because you get to go and talk to the students who have been stressed, who have put themselves through a lot because year on year there seems to be more pressure for them to do well, and that doesn't necessarily come from school, they put that pressure on themselves, and for them to come in on a day like today and get a piece of paper that says look you've put in the hard work and you've got the rewards is really good."