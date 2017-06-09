Thai boxing champ teaches skills

Twenty sports leaders from St John Fisher were honoured to spend the day with Thai Boxing World Champion Rachael Mackenzie during the Sky Sports Living For Sport Project.

Rachael inspired the students with her journey to become a successful sports woman and identified the six keys of success she has followed throughout her career.

The St John Fisher students have organised and run inter-school sports competitions and set up out of school clubs to push them to tackle something different.

Rachael spent the day delivering workshops focusing on teamwork, leadership, communication and organisational skills.

Carey Huegett, St John Fisher PE Teacher said: “It was a pleasure to meet Rachael, she is an inspirational sports woman who has given our students the skills to succeed in their personal and sporting lives.”