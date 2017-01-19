Table tennis proves a hit at Rossett school

Aspiring young table tennis players from across Harrogate have battled it out in a bid to reach the next stage of a national tournament.

Hosted by Rossett School, the English Schools Table Tennis Association (ESTTA) Butterfly National Team Championships qualifiers proved a great event and showed the talented young players across the local area.

Meanwhile, only Pannal Primary School entered the U11s competition for boys and girls, so both of their teams go through to the Zone final at Billingham in January. The winners of that stage will then go to the regional finals in March in either Blackburn or Grantham, and then on to the national finals in Hinckley later that month.

Headteacher Helen Woodcock said: “We thoroughly enjoyed hosting the table tennis tournament. It was a pleasure to see such dedication from all the teams to their sport, as well as their positive attitudes.

“I would like to congratulate the winning teams and wish them all the best for the next round.”

The individual championships start in early 2017 and more schools are expected to be represented from across the county.