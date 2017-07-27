Student gain top performing arts roles

Harrogate Grammar School’s Performing Arts students have been gained offers from top universities and theatre companies in the UK.

Jack Hennighan has accepted an offer from RADA to read Technical Theatre and Stage Management, Carla Addyman will be studying at the Central School of Speech and Drama and Amy Brodie will continue her dance training at London Studio Centre in September.

On the back of the whole school production of Les Miserables at Harrogate Theatre, the students of the Performing Arts Faculty have had further success with musical theatre.

Alfie Richards successfully auditioned for National Youth Music Theatre and will be performing in ‘Sunday in the Park with George’ at the Other Palace, London in August. Amelia Hope and Megan Dewar will both be performing with Youth Music Theatre UK in venues including Sadler’s Wells. Ed Lee has been accepted into the National Youth Theatre. Robert Appleton has been cast as Enjolras in the Batley and Spen Youth Theatre Company production of Les Miserables.

Christian King and Hugh Lewis have unconditional offers.