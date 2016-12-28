Stage at centre of grand unveiling

Green Hammerton Church of England School welcomed the Mayor and Mayoress of Harrogate to the grand unveiling of a brand new school stage. Extensive fundraising across the year, including the most recent Christmas fair, along with a pop-up cafe in the school, bake sales and discos, has enabled a new stage to be bought. Pictured are Year six pupils and the Mayor and Mayoress, following a carol concert which was enjoyed by the VIP guests. The school nativity also made use of the new asset.

Green Hammerton Church of England Primary School has recently been awarded funding from North Yorkshire County Council which will support creative workshops in the village to develop dance, drama and literacy, in conjunction with Bad Apple Theatre Company.