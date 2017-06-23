Slipper day to boost learning

Boys and girls at Highfield Prep School welcomed a day of shoeless learning recently when they wore slippers at school.

Children were encouraged to wear casual footwear in class following a recent report which has shown that wearing slippers can have a positive effect on learning. The decade-long research conducted by Bournemouth University found that allowing pupils to remove their shoes made them more relaxed and helped them to learn.

Head of Highfield Prep School, James Savile said: “We are always looking for innovative ways of enhancing our pupils’ learning and academic progress. Wearing slippers in school is a proven way of engaging children better in class as they’re more comfortable and attentive.

“The relaxed approach to footwear was a great success and both pupils and teachers enjoyed removing their shoes.”

The special slippers day was organised as part of fundraising activities for local charity Craft Aid International. Along with a bake sale at the end of the day, families at Highfield Prep School raised over £460 for Craft Aid to help with their work with differently-able people in Harrogate, Ripon and Leeds as well as their projects in Peru and Ecuador.