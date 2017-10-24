Schools join for outdoor sculpting

Beckwithshaw and Kettlesing Felliscliffe Primary Schools got together at Harlow Carr for a ‘Celebration of Federation’.

The children spent the morning together collecting leaves, twigs and seeds to use in their mini beast sculptures.

The workshop, organised by Harlow Carr Education Centre, enabled the children to meet, form new friendships with children from their sister school and launch the start of the natural arts enrichment week the schools were having.

A spokesman said: “The workshop provided the perfect platform for our children to meet and form new relationships in a stimulating environment.

“The children simply thought the morning was totally amazing.”

Since the federation last April, the schools now have one governing and executive headteacher.

The schools aim to make this a regular activity.