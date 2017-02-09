School signs up to be Academy

Hampsthwaite CE Primary School has converted to an Academy and become an official part of Yorkshire Causeway Schools Trust (YCST).

YCST is the Multi-Academy Trust (MAT) consisting of St Aidans High School, Richard Taylor, St Peters, Oatlands Infants and Pannal Primary Schools, North Rigton and All Saints Kirkby Overblow Primaries.

“As an outstanding school, we had been looking for some time at different ways to collaborate with other schools,” said Headteacher Mr Phoenix.

“When the opportunity arose to join Yorkshire Causeway Schools Trust and following the consultation held on this, we knew this was the right way forward for the future of Hampsthwaite School.”

He explained that there were many benefits for the school including sharing experiences, support with learning, data, policies and finance.

“Teachers, governors and support staff have begun attending regular YCST network meetings with staff from the other schools, to share ideas and support one another.

“There are also plans for activities involving children from the different schools directly, in projects, collaborative work and other events.

“Children from our Hampsthwaite School Forum met with me last week to discuss their ideas for things to do with other schools in the MAT, and they will also be sharing their thoughts and taking part in making a video on vision and values which will go on the YCST website.”