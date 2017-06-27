School scores high in staff development

A leading Harrogate school has been recognised for the quality of its professional development offered to its staff.

Rossett School has been given the prestigious Teacher Development Trust Silver Award for its continued professional development (CPD) services for its teachers.

Following a rigorous quality audit by the Teacher Development Trust, the Silver award was presented. Rossett is the first school in Harrogate to be recognised by the trust for its CPD provision.

Assistant headteacher Andy Norrington said: “It is an honour to be recognised by the Teacher Development Trust.

“At Rossett School, we recognise that cutting edge approaches to professional development not only boost staff performance, retention, morale and recruitment, but they can have a strong impact on pupil outcomes.

“We look forward to further developing our collaboration with the Teacher Development Trust in the future.”

As part of its CPD programme, Rossett supports staff members to achieve further qualifications and meet targets through training programmes and collaborative learning.

As a result, teachers expand their skills and can introduce the latest research-based teaching practices to the classroom to benefit students.