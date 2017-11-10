School pupils mark new playground

Sports stars officially unveiled the new playground at Great Ouseburn Primary School.

Former Wimbledon, Chelsea, Tottenham, Leeds and Scotland goalkeeper Neil Sullivan and former Fiji and Wales netball coach and current Sky commentator Melissa Hyndman celebrated the school’s new artificial grass surface which has replaced the worn asphalt surface.

A school spokesman said: “Both ran training sessions for the whole school which the children adored.

“The afternoon featured an inter-house sports tournament, run by Jonny Bruce of All Star Sports Academy, where every child got to take part in a competition with and against their peers.”

Headteacher Nick Oswald said: “Covering the playground has been a huge investment, only made possible by the tireless fundraising of the Friends of Great Ouseburn School and effective use of School Sports Premium funding.

“We expect the new playground to support high quality sport and play for many years to come.”