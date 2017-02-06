School of the Week: St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School, Harrogate

St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School, Harrogate is a voluntary academy and has been part of the Bishop Wheeler Catholic Academy Trust since July 2015.

Our school caters for boys and girls from four to 11 years. St Joseph’s School adjoins the grounds of the church of St Joseph, Bilton. The school is situated in a residential area in the north of the town.

At St Joseph’s we are here to serve the educational needs of the Catholic children in our area and the religious instruction is given according to the teaching and practices of the Catholic Church.

The practice of the Catholic faith is fundamental to the whole life of the school and in accordance with our mission statement, “Love one another as I have loved you”.

We strive to embed our school values of loving, caring, kindness and sharing in everything we do. The children regularly plan, lead and participate in collective worship, special assemblies and masses in church, which we share with the parish on Holy Days and other occasions.

We aim for the highest educational standards and help each child to be confident and happy by ensuring we adopt a holistic approach to each child’s personal, social and academic development.

We strive to provide a learning environment which focuses on developing the children intellectually, spiritually and emotionally.

Our curriculum across all phases is aimed to ensure each child has the best opportunity to learn and grow into independent, resilient, confident and happy young people.

l Next week: Skelton Newby Hall C of E School, Ripon