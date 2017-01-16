School of the Week: Ripley Primary School

We enjoy close links with the Ripley Castle Estate and therefore benefit from the use of the village recreation area, cricket pitch and town hall, as well as the opportunity for regular visits to Ripley Castle and its surrounding parkland.

We also enjoy close links with All Saints Church in Ripley and the local community.

The school site itself is totally enclosed and secure and includes a dedicated infant playground, two further playgrounds and an all-weather sports pitch, together with a beautiful garden and outdoor classroom.

We aim to provide a safe, nurturing and welcoming environment where each child is valued as an individual and we encourage and support each individual child to grow in confidence and to reach their potential.

The school offers excellent sporting opportunities and has a dedicated specialist coach, delivering sports such as football, netball, dance, hockey, gymnastics, cricket and physical education.

We are extremely fortunate to also have coaches from outside agencies coming into school on a regular basis.

Our school is staffed by experienced and committed professional staff, who give our children the best possible experience during their time with us. We have a large choice of after school clubs available including homework, lego, choir, sport and cooking.

In 2015, comments from Ofsted included “The school is a calm and welcoming place...Pupils are polite and courteous”, “All pupils said that they enjoy school and they feel happy and safe at school”, “Children settle well into the reception class...They have very positive attitudes to learning and their behaviour is good”.

If you would like to have a look around our wonderful school, please arrange an appointment with Mrs Macnair on 01423 770160.

