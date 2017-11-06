School of the Week: Coppice Valley Community Primary

At Coppice Valley School we are dedicated to nurturing happy, kind and well-mannered children who take pride in themselves, have respect for others and are challenged to be the best they can be.

We joined the Red Kite Learning Trust in August 2017 and educate children from four-11 years of age in a safe and stimulating environment.

From the day children join our school we provide a learning culture which encourages our pupils to be the best they can be, in all areas of life.

At Coppice Valley, we teach our children to have a growth mindset, developing self-belief and the desire to strive for excellence.

We value creativity, perseverance, resilience, collaboration and independence.

Our school motto of “Pride, Respect, Choice” is the basis for the social and moral values we teach our children, developing their self-reliance, self-respect and self-confidence.

Coppice Valley is a dynamic, forward thinking school, committed to providing an all-round quality education for all children.

