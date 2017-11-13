Pupils raise £10k for hospital Woodlands Ward

Pupils, staff and parents at a Harrogate prep school have raised £10,000 to improve the lives of children in hospital.

A major refurbishment of the playroom at Harrogate District Hospital’s Woodlands Ward is planned, thanks to the fund-raising efforts of Belmont Grosvenor School.

During the past 12 months, the schools has taken part in a wide range of fundraising events including a charity walk and a summer ball in the school grounds.

David Fisher, Community and Events Fundraiser at Harrogate Hospital and Community Charity, said £10,000 was a fantastic amount to raise and would create a wonderful new play area for children staying on Woodlands Ward.

“Thank you so much to everyone at Belmont Grosvenor School for their fantastic support over the past year,” said Mr Fisher.

“The staff, parents, and most importantly the children, have put so much effort into fundraising for Harrogate Hospital and Community Charity. I am amazed at the fantastic £10,000 that they have raised.

“With this wonderful donation, we will be able to make a huge difference to the playroom on our Woodlands Children’s Ward.

“We will be able to create an environment which the children having to stay on the ward will be able to use to relax, play games and have a bit of fun at what can be a very difficult time for them.”

The School Council visited Woodlands Ward earlier in the year to come up with ideas to improve the play area. Mr Fisher said he hoped to incorporate some of their ideas into the refurbishment plans.

Jayne Johnson, chairman of the school’s Parents Teacher Association, said she was delighted to have raised £10,000 for a local charity that Belmont Grosvenor children can all relate to.

“Many of them have either been patients, or know someone who has stayed in Woodlands Ward at some point in their lives.”

“They know that having things to entertain them and distract them is really important, especially for those children who have longer stays in hospital.

“We very much look forward to returning to Woodlands Ward once the refurbishment work has been done and seeing how the money we have raised during the past 12 months has been put to good use,” she said.

Hannah Parker, Charities co-ordinator at Belmont Grosvenor School, said Woodlands Ward had been a very popular charity.

“As a school we have a strong sense of community and all our pupils, staff and parents enjoy raising money throughout the year for local good causes.

“We are delighted to have handed over £10,000 which we know will benefit children who have to stay in hospital,” she said.

Set in 20-acres of grounds just three miles from Harrogate, Belmont Grosvenor School and its Magic Tree Nursery cares for children from three months to 11 years.