Pupils clean up neighbourhood

Oatlands Infant School ECO Council and School Council took part in a Big Tidy Up project as part of Keep Britain Tidy.

Some 16 children, three staff and one parent collected nine bags of litter from Cromwell Road, Grey Street, Russell Street and the Recreations Field near the school.

“This is a great way to teach young people about the problem of litter in their local environment,” said a school spokesman.

“We started by having a meeting to discuss the difference between waste and litter.

“Organising a tidy up was made easier thanks to the Big Tidy Up kit, which included full instructions on what we needed to do and how we needed to do it.

Since 2008, The Big Tidy Up has mobilised more than half a million people in more than 25,000 groups to collect nearly 120,000 bags of rubbish and they have been inspired to carry on the improvements.