Pre-prep mark 20 years

Pupils, past and present from Cundall Manor School’s Pre-Prep gathered to celebrate a milestone in the school’s history.

The North Yorkshire School recently celebrated 20 years of the Pre-Prep department with a party for the current pupils.

Guests included Chair of Governors, Sir Thomas Ingilby, Joint Head, Amanda Kirby, Head of Pre-Prep, Kathryn Creed and pupils who previously attended the Pre-Prep school.

Originally known as The Orchard, the Pre-Prep of Cundall Manor School was opened in 1996 with only a handful of pupils in each year. Now, 20 years later, scores more pupils attend Pre-Prep at the leading North Yorkshire independent school.

Amanda Kirby, Joint Head, said: “It has been fun to look back on our journey and it has been a pleasure to see so many people come through the department who continue to develop, grow into successful young adults in Upper School and beyond.”