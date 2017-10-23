Oatlands Infant pupils are excited for upcoming jumble sale

Pupils at Oatlands Infant School and getting more and more excited as their jumble sale is just around the corner.

The event, which has been well established in the local community for a number of years, was left off the school’s event list in 2016 but this year there promises to be plenty of bargins to snap up.

Rachel Lachmann, Chair of Oatlands Infants PTA, said: “It’s going to be a very busy few days, but we are ready for the challenge!

“We hope to receive the usual generous donations of good quality jumble from the people of the Oatlands area. There should be plenty of bargains to be had!

“As the funding allocated to schools gets tighter, it is more important than ever for the PTA to try to raise a good sum of money to allow the purchase of items important for enhancing our children’s learning experiences at school.

“We are very fortunate to have many supportive families and teachers whose help is invaluable.

“The PTA are raising money to pay for topic books which are loaned out from Leeds School Library Service.

“These will provide an additional resource to help meet the demands of the curriculum.”

The event will take place at the school on Saturday 28 October from 10am to noon.

Admission costs 50p and there will also be refreshments available including homemade cake.