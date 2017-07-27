Nursery marks tenth year in style

A Harrogate nursery has celebrated its 10th birthday with a party for pre-schoolers and some very special guests.

Magic Tree Nursery, part of prep school Belmont Grosvenor, opened in 2007 to cater for children from three months.

Peppa Pig, Marshall from Paw Patrol and Belle from Sleeping Beauty were star guests at the birthday party, and there were lots of other exciting activities on offer including magic shows, a bouncy castle and ice cream van.

Julie Dent, Early Years Foundation Stage co-ordinator, said: “Some of our Magic Tree staff have been working at the nursery since it first opened its doors 10 years ago so it was a very special occasion for them too.

“It has been wonderful to see the nursery grow from strength to strength over the past decade.”

The Birstwith-based nursery also offers swimming, French, forest schools.