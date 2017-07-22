NICE way to look back on school year

Nidderdale High School have celebrated their NICE (Nidderdale Individual Curriculum and Enrichment) day programme.

Every half term the whole school, students and staff, have been having a day away from their normal timetabled lessons to take part in activities designed to support pupils in their social, moral, spiritual and cultural education.

“The aim of these days is to not focus necessarily on developing the students’ intellectual quotient but more their emotional and spiritual development preparing them with the skills and the confidence to be successful in life beyond Nidderdale High School,” said a spokesman.

“During their final NICE day of the year some students and staff travelled to the cosmopolitan city of Berlin to experience the countless moving and thought-provoking sites which inspired their curiosity to learn more about the past.

“The theme of this final NICE day was ‘We are Stronger When we work Together’, a theme that was easily linked to the experiences of this visit.”

Back in school, students took part in many activities keeping the theme of the day at the forefront of their minds. A company specialising in teambuilding activities were invited in to school to work with all students including a group of year 6 children from local primary schools who will be joining Nidderdale High School in September.

Other sessions the students took part in during the day included a visit from Yuppy, a guide dog for the blind and his owner, Helen who spoke about how the relationship she has with her dog allows her to lead the life she does.

We also welcomed two visitors from the Bradford City of Sanctuary group who are working to support refugees and asylum seekers in the Yorkshire area and beyond.

They spoke to students about the plight of refugees and the school looks forward to continuing to work with this group to raise awareness and offer support.

Nidderdale High also worked with local artist Ruth Wilkinson on a community mosaic project celebrating the Tour de Yorkshire route through Pateley Bridge and surrounding villages.