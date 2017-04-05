National recognition for Ripon Grammar

A school’s outstanding performance in last year’s GCSEs has earned it national recognition for the progress of its pupils.

Ripon Grammar School has learned it is in the top ten per cent of state schools nationally based on its pupils’ achievements in 2006.

Over 86 per cent of the school’s GCSE grades last year were A*-B and 97 per cent were C or better. Over 99 per cent of students secured at least five A*-C grades and 97.5 per cent achieved the benchmark including mathematics and English. And 32 out of 119 in last year’s Year 11 – achieved at least ten A* or A grades.

As a result the school has been awarded an Educational Outcomes Award by SSAT, the national schools, students and teachers network.

SSAT draws on three official Department for Education and Ofsted sources to collate performance data on each school.

Inviting headmaster Martin Pearman to a celebration event prior to his retirement at the end of the summer term, SSAT chief executive Sue Williamson said: “Your constant hard work and dedication to your students is an inspiration to the community and we are happy to highlight and share this with the network.

“We know how hard teachers work to ensure the success of every child.”

He added: “SSAT’s Educational Outcomes Award recognises the professionalism, commitment and hard work of the leaders, teachers and students at Ripon Grammar School. Our sincerest congratulations to you all.

“It is heartening for our hard-working students, most of whom are still with us in the Sixth Form, and their teachers and support staff to be recognised nationally for their outstanding achievement.”