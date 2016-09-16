Music exams are key to success

Students at Tadcaster Grammar School played to impress and their exam results are testament to that.

During the last week of the summer term and over three very warm days in July, 57 students took Associated Board of the Royal School of Music Exams, from Grade 1 to Grade 8. Instruments played included piano, violin, flute, clarinet, saxophone, trumpet, trombone and tenor horn.

Among the impressive results a significant number of Merit and Distinctions were awarded.

“The students showed real determination and maturity in the adverse performing conditions,” said organiser and accompanist for the students, Gillian Hainsworth (Teacher of Instrumental Music at the school).

“Feedback from the examiner was highly positive and praiseworthy of the students and he thoroughly enjoyed his three days with us.”

Samantha Buckley, Head of Visual and Performing Arts Faculty said: “It demonstrates dedication, perseverance and a love of their instrument.”

She added: “Our students should all be very proud of their achievements.

“Our team of instrumental teachers have done a splendid job preparing students for their exams and we must thank Mrs Hainsworth, as well as the North Yorkshire Music Service teachers for all their hard work.”