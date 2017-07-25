Mosaic pieces together art work

Nidderdale High School celebrated the addition of a mosaic plaque placed in the school grounds to commemorate the Tour de Yorkshire and the great collaboration of work between this school and its supportive community.

The commissioning of the work was made possible by funding from Harrogate Borough Council through the small grant scheme and also a generous donation by the Nidderdale Chamber of Trade.

Local artist Ruth Wilkinson ran a workshop with staff, students and members of the community during one of the schools renowned NICE (Nidderdale Independence, Challenge & Enrichment) days.

A school spokesman said: “Ruth is a mosaic artist with a growing reputation who lives locally to Nidderdale High School. Ruth has spent months working on a massive project in Robin Hood’s Bay on a piece which is thought to be the longest mosaic artwork in the country consisting of 50 mosaic panels.

“With the Tour de Yorkshire set to pass the front of school earlier this year Ruth seemed like the perfect person to support the school and its community in producing something that can be appreciated by all who visit the school for many years to come.”

Prior to producing the mosaic Ruth visited the school and worked with groups of students to explore ideas and suggestions for the piece.

During the NICE day the students worked with Ruth on sections of the large circle mosaic and also produced smaller mosaics which, with the support of Bewerly Parish Council, will be displayed in the youth shelter by the park in Pateley Bridge.

Alongside Ruth, Paul Walker has been working with the school for several months.

The school’s PTFA has funded Paul to work alongside students to improve the garden outside the pastoral area.

Through the winter he spent several weeks working outside with students on the garden and its surrounding area and has volunteered much of his time to support the art and technology departments in school with this project.

“Both Ruth and Paul have been a delight to work with and the students have been inspired by their passion, hard work and creative pieces,” added the spokesman.

“The school is now looking for further funding or voluntary contributions to support year 9 students in constructing a giant totem pole based on tribal faces designed during their art lessons.”