Highfield Prep earns kite mark

Highfield Prep has become a member of IAPS, The Independent Association of Prep Schools, which represents over 650 outstanding preparatory schools throughout the United Kingdom and overseas.

The kite mark is a sign of quality and to be eligible for membership schools must reach a very high standard; delivering excellent standards of education and pastoral care to their pupils.

Head of Highfield Prep, part of Harrogate Ladies’ College schools, James Savile said: “This is a wonderful achievement for our school.

“Not only does this bring a lot of prestige, but it also enables us to explore new opportunities for staff development and the potential for sporting fixtures on a regional or national level - which is very exciting for everyone.

“Highfield Prep is an exceptional independent school and to be recognised at this level is testament to the hard work of all the teaching staff.

“Their dedication and commitment to the school and the children is outstanding.”