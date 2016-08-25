Harrogate High School students celebrate GCSE results

Students and staff at Harrogate High School are celebrating another successful year of GCSE results today.

It is the school's first set of results to be measured under new metric grading system Progress 8 where secondary schools are no longer ranked according to the proportion of pupils gaining C grades and above in five GCSE subjects including English and maths.

Students receive a grade between one and nine and a school's Progress 8 score is the average of all students' Progress 8.

A score of below -0.5 triggers an inspection and a score of +1 or more makes the school exempt from routine inspections for a year.

Executive Principal of Harrogate High School Andrew Bayston said: “We have had a great set of results. We are really pleased that our youngsters have worked really hard and have had well-earned success.

“This year the school has had a Progress 8 score of 1.5 which is great. I think the new system works really well because for the first time it shows a wider measure of all subjects and grades and takes into account all children.

“At this moment in time it is great to show the progress across the year group, including progress from people who joined us with below average grades that are now leaving us with above average grades.”

A pupil with more reason than most to be especially proud of her GCSE results is 15-year- old Caitlin Gott who missed almost three years of school after being diagnosed with Leukaemia.

She said: “I am really proud of myself for getting two A's in music and performing arts in Year 10 despite not being in school very much at all.”

Caitlin's mum Zelda added: “I'm so proud of her, and it just shows that if you want something you can get it.”

Year 11 pupil Lia Veall, 16, was also thrilled with her five A's, four B's and two C's.

She said: I am really shocked, just really, really happy.”

Twin sisters Ariana and Arbana Luzha were also glowing from achieving top grades in the first year of their GCSEs.

Ariana secured four A*s in French, art, music and history and Arbana achieved three A*s and one A in French, art, textiles and geography.

Ariana said: “I am getting my shopping list for Christmas sorted out early, I am absolutely ecstatic.”

Academy Head Ann Francis said: “Overall I am absolutely thrilled to see the way that our students have progressed from the day they entered 5 years ago to a landmark day like this. They have achieved excellent results and it's great to see them appreciating all the hard work they have put in. We are happy that 70.4% of our students achieved a grade C or above in maths this year.”

Chair of governors for Harrogate High School Ian Curtis added: “I just want to congratulate all of the students for all of their hard work. This is a nervous day for them but they have all done so well.”