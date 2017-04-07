Good Shepherd pupils march on

Youngsters at St Joseph’s Roman Catholic Primary School in Harrogate stepped out recently to raise funds for the Good Shepherd Appeal

Reception, helped by Year 6, and years 1, 2, 4, and 5 walked to the Hydro where they met up with Year 3 who had finished their swimming lesson.

“We had lots of parents and grandparents who supported the children and walked with us from School on Coppice Rise to Killinghall Moor Country Park,” said School Business Manager Julie Glover.

“The walk took approximately one hour and thankfully the weather was great.

“The children had made banners and carried them along the way to let everyone know what it was all about.”

The Good Shepherd Appeal, on behalf of Catholic Care, helps schools, families, the elderly and those with learning or health disabilities in the community.