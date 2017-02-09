Emotional farewell to 'Granby' as Harrogate High School enters new chapter

Students, teachers and staff at Harrogate High School are preparing to say an emotional farewell to ‘Granby’ tomorrow, Friday, as the school’s existing building closes its doors for the last time.

After decades of memories and thousands of students going through Granby, Academy Head Ann Francis is excited about starting a new chapter and welcoming students to the new Harrogate High School building.

She said: “When I think of the thousands of students who have attended Harrogate High School and are presently with us, a school building is more than a set of premises, it holds hopes and aspiration for each generation of learners.

“The current building is gently giving way to modern, efficient and exciting learning environments. Although a little sad, I am so excited for all our current and future students to have facilities which will enhance teaching and learning, and provide facilities for our wider community to hire.”

The new building will be open to students on February 27 after half term.

Sally Cocker, Finance Director at the school, said: “We are really looking forward to welcoming all of the students to our new building, it is an exciting time for us all.”

In October last year a special ‘Goodbye Granby’ event invited generations of teachers and students back to the school to reminisce and take a final look around their old classrooms, browse a museum of memorabilia, and sit down to a school dinner.

