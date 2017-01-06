Early Years sees familiar face

Pupils and staff at Bankfield Nursery and Pre-Prep welcomed a new member of the Early Years team this week.

Mrs Alicia Fenton, a familiar face to boys and girls in Reception classes at Highfield Prep School, has been appointed Head of Early Years Foundation Stage (EYFS) in a new post based at Bankfield.

Mrs Fenton was previously Head of Early Years at a small school in the heart of the Bronte Country where she was responsible for Early Years and Key Stage 1. She joined Highfield Prep School in September as a Reception teacher and quickly demonstrated her passion for Early Years teaching.

“I am delighted that I have been given this opportunity to lead the Early Years Team in this exciting new role,” said Mrs Fenton who started her teaching career 15 years ago.

“I look forward to working with all of the parents and children across Bankfield and Highfield Reception in order to engage and inspire our youngest learners.”

The teacher, who has also worked in post-16 education, added: “Bankfield is a very special place where happy children flourish into confident learners.

“I truly believe that the firm foundations established in the early years are crucial to the achievement of their academic success in the future.”

Sylvia Brett, Principal of the HLC family of schools which includes Harrogate Ladies’ College, Highfeld Prep School and Bankfield Nursery & Pre-Prep added: “I am thrilled that Mrs Fenton accepted the position of Head of Early Years.

“From the first time I met her I was impressed by her experience in Early Years education, her integrity, enthusiasm and professional approach.

“She has an incredible passion for the development of our youngest children and I know that she will be a key figure in the future of our Early Years provision and the education of the children there.”