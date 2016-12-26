Designs on top poster prizes

Prizes were handed out to Harrogate High students who had designs on the town’s Competititve Festival for Music, Speech and Drama (HCFMSD).

Secretary of HCFMSD Linda Wilson handed out the honours to four students in the first Design a Poster contest.

The 2017 Festival, to be held in March, will be the first to take place in the new High School facilities and the Festival Committee set the task to design an advertising poster for the inaugural event.

Linda thanked the four students for their magnificent effort and the school Head of Art, Alison Stewart, for her help in organising the competition.

The winning design by Anna Campey is a striking picture which will look good in and around the various poster sites in Harrogate in February.

It will be joined by one designed by Liesl Mower a student at Immanuel College Bradford. An Immanuel College student designed last year’s poster and it is great to see that connection to the Festival continuing.

The Festival will take place on March 3rd to 5th; 10th to 12th and 17th to 19th. Entries open at www.hcfmsd.co.uk.