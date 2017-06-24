Cross country entries flood in

Skelton Newby Hall CE Primary School recently hosted its annual Newby Hall Cross Country event for 400 local primary children.

Overall winners were Fountains Primary School, with Bishop Monkton Primary in second place and Kirkby Malzeard in third.

Harrogate School Sports Partnership ran activities for Year 6 pupils between races.

“This is a key aspect to the day enabling these pupils to meet pupils from other small local schools who are moving on to the same high schools as themselves,” said a spokesman.

“This annual run forms one of a number of events run by small rural schools to assist Year 6 in their transition..

Many thanks to Skelton Newby Hall School and Newby Hall Estate for hosting.