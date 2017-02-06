Chinese New Year story

Pateley Bridge school St Cuthbert’s Primary Year 3 and 4 have been learning abot the Chinese New Year Zodiac story.

”We learned how the story highlights some of our values for life,” said spokesman Angela Simpson.

“Perseverance from the Tiger who struggled across the powerful river but never gave up and Humility from the Dragon who stopped to put out a fire in a village and helped the rabbit, who was stuck on a log, get to the other side of the river putting others before itself.

“In Design and Technology we developed our skills using levers and linkages to create the characters and in Literacy we looked at the features of a play and created our own Chinese Zodiac play script. We then recorded a video and acted out our play.”