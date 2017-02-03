British Libary guest

British Library CEO Roly Keating visited St Aidan’s school last week where he spent the morning talking to pupils in Year 11 and 9 English classes as well as with Sixth Form students taking media studies, history and politics courses.

Mr Keating took over the top job at the British Library five years ago after almost three decades at the BBC where his team was responsible for the launch of BBC iPlayer. His various senior roles included BBC2 Controller, producing programmes such as Top Gear and Dragons Den.

The British Library is the second largest library in the world and Mr Keating touched on the topical issues of fake news, e-books versus print and how the British Library site at Boston Spa, houses original copies of every newspaper published.