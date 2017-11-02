Brackenfield in swim gala glory

Youngsters dived in and went to extra lengths in a bid for district swimming glory.

On Tuesday, October 17 the Hydro hosted the District Grand Final Schools Swimming Gala.

Heats were held at all five pools across the district. Thirty-nine schools and more than 750 children took part to reach this stage.

A total of 16 schools took part in the grand final and all competed for the prestigious District Champions Trophy.

Lynn McCrystal, schools swimming development co-ordinator and event organiser, said: “The noise and cheer on poolside was phenomenal and the atmosphere in the spectator gallery was great and full of very enthusiastic parents willing the children on.

“It was such an exciting, close run event with first place awarded to Brackenfield School on 164 points.

“Runners up were Aspin Park Primary School, Knaresborough on 157 points and in third place was Hampsthwaite Primary School on 149 points.”

Coun Anne Jones, Mayor of the Borough of Harrogate; Coun David Goode and Catherine Goode, Mayor and Mayoress of Knaresborough; Coun Chris Hawkesworth, Mayor of Pateley Bridge; and Michael Constantine, head of culture, tourism and sport at Harrogate Borough Council, attended the event and presented the medals and the District Champions Trophy to the winning teams.

