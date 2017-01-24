Boroughbridge High School rated as 'Good' in latest Ofsted inspection

The Headteacher of Boroughbridge High School has commended the hard work of all staff and students after the school was rated 'Good' in its latest Ofsted inspection.

The school was given a 'short inspection' by Ofsted on December 13 last year and found that the school 'continues to be good following its previous ‘Good’ grading in 2012.

The report found that since its last full inspection the school had improved teaching even further after inspectors encouraged the school to improve the consistency of progress made by pupils.

Headteacher Steve Shaw said: “I am delighted that all of the hard work of the staff, Governors, families and students has been recognised in this inspection.

"I am immensely proud of the school, its staff and, especially, its students.

"There has been a massive amount of work here over the last couple of years and it validates all of that hard work.

"There's been a lot of focus on the quality of planning and delivery and needs of students. The report says that has been worth it and that we are doing the right thing."

As well as noting improvements in attendance, the inspectors commented on the safe environment of the school, the strong relationship between staff and students and efforts in both the school and Sixth Form to offer more than just the typical government curriculum.

Mr Shaw said: "There has been a drive right from the leadership of the school from the governors board to myself as headteacher to be absolutely clear that students can achieve the best they possibly can because they only have one go at it.

"It's about being accountable and being held to account, we are constantly being challenged by the governors board and myself in turn have been challenging staff to make sure we are doing all we can for students.

"We want to ensure students have the highest aspirations for themselves so they can be in a position to move onto the next stage of their lives with that platform as a basis and all doors open to them."

But Mr Shaw is certain that the school will not rest on its laurels, claiming that the long term goal is to become outstanding, as 'all schools' should strive to be.

He said: "Our students deserve the best possible education, this is a school which is good and it could be outstanding, we were encouraged by OFSTED to know that we are on the right path to achieving that.

"The hard work carries on, we are striving to be even better, I think all schools should strive to be outstanding."