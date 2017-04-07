Drivers left cars on motorway lane during Yorkshire 'road rage incident'

Police are appealing for information about a motorway "road rage incident" during which two drivers left their vehicles in the third lane.

It occurred at around 3pm on Wednesday, April 5 near junction 50 (Ripon) of the A1(M).

Police received reports of a disturbance taking place and officers are urging any witnesses to contact them with further information.

Both drivers left their vehicles in lane three for a period of time.

Call 101, select option 2 and ask for officer Akram. Information can also be provided by emailing raheel.akram@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk.

Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Quote reference 12170057834 when providing information.