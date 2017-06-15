'Dreadful public nuisance' banned from drinking in Harrogate

A 51-year-old whose appalling behaviour has caused misery to people and businesses in Harrogate has been banned from drinking in the street for five years.

Paul Nelson, 51, who has dozens of previous convictions, was handed the Criminal Behaviour Order after his latest conviction before the town's magistrates for begging and public order offences.

Posters are going up around the town so members of the public know the terms of the order, which say he must not be drunk in a public place, be in possession of alcohol or cause upset to people. Suspected breaches should be reported to police on 101.

If Nelson breaks the order - which is in force until May 2022 - he could face a jail term.

PC Graham Wilson, of Harrogate Police, said: “Harrogate is a thriving town with a vibrant atmosphere and very low levels of crime. Although there will always be an element of crime and anti-social behaviour in any busy town centre, unfortunately Nelson’s dreadful behaviour has been a public nuisance for many years.

“I hope this order sends a strong message that we will not tolerate this kind of behaviour, and continue to work closely with our partners to take robust action against those who persistently cause a misery to those who visit, work or live in Harrogate.”

Coun Mike Chambers is Harrogate Borough Council’s Cabinet Member for Safer Communities. He said: “Harrogate Borough Council and the police are working hard to tackle anti-social behaviour in our district. It is important that residents, visitors and businesses feel safe and a Criminal Behaviour Order is an effective means of addressing this issue, giving the clear message to offenders that their actions will not be tolerated.”