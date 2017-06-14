Double triumph for Ripon Runners at the Knaresborough Bed Race

Ripon Runners made the city proud with two glorious victories at this year’s Knaresborough Bed Race, watched by 25,000 spectators.

The club’s men’s team claimed the fastest overall time for the race, completing the circuit in 13.51.6 minutes, and the ladies won fastest female team with a time of 17:48, in a spectacular sweep for the Runners.

Ripon Runner Suzanne Rickard, whose father Malcolm was the engineering mastermind behind their beds this year, said: “It’s amazing, we are really thrilled to have won the title for the sixth year in a row. It was a big team effort.

“Most of the team had done it in the past. We had all of our different roles for the race, whether that was dressing the bed, being involved in the parade, and some are stronger going up the hill or swimming.

“We all really pulled together. It was really special having the men’s team win it as well.

“We all train together regularly, and I think it’s that desire to just keep going and keep the title that gives us an edge.”

The Ripon Runners Ladies team members at the race were: Suzanne Rickard, Claire Walker, Kristie Taylor, Donna Riddler, Becky Turner and Anneke Imeson.

The Ripon Runners Men’s team members were: Jim Berriman, James Boddy, Lee Stanley, Reece Dalton, Mark Ryder, and Ben Pease.

The theme for this year’s race, heroes and villains, inspired hundreds of creative minds to produce a wide array of displays to struggle through the town’s cobbled streets in aid of dozens of good causes.

The results in full: Fastest team, Ripon Runners Men; Fastest female team, Ripon Runners Girls; Fastest non-club male team, GH Brooks; Fastest non-club female team, Welly Wheelettes; Fastest new team, Mott MacDonald Leeds; Fastest mixed team, Flying Pullman; Fastest Male junior team, Tewit Youth Band; Fastest female junior team, Scottton Scorchers; Fastest mixed junior team, Welly Wheelies; Best dressed bed, 1st Scriven Scouts; Most entertaining team, The Hairy Fairies; Outstanding contribution: Simon Watts of Piccadilly Motors.