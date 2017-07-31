Dog agility star turn for Show

Have your say

One of the UK’s leading dog agility performers will feature in this year’s Tockwith Show.

When it opens its gates on Sunday, August 6, the show field will welcome Agility Team GB member Jess Clarehugh, 22, for two demonstrations with her dogs.

Show co-chairman Sam Blacker said: “Jess Clarehugh has competed for Great Britain on a number of occasions around the world, so it’s fantastic to be able to welcome her to the show this year.

“She’s based just down the road from us near Wakefield and runs lessons near Tockwith, so she has good links to the local area.

“We’re expecting her to be a big hit with our visitors.”

It’s set to be just one of the highlights of a packed programme, which boasts a mix of family entertainment and education about rural life.

Also on the list are heavy horses, a vintage tractor parade, a children’s fancy dress competition and a pub tug-o-war.

The traditional show will have its own church service in a marquee on the show field at 10.30am, as well as a full programme of classes and demonstrations in the six rings.

Trade stands, marquees, animal pens and displays of machinery will be filled with activity throughout the day.

Dog owners will have the chance to have a free health check for their pet, thanks to two vets joining Miss Mollies dog rescue charity, the nominated charity for the Companion Dog Show being run on the day under Kennel Club rules.

Local farmer and Tockwith Show committee member Tom Hildreth will be returning with one of his dairy cows to help local children understand how milk is produced.

The popular Farmers’ Market marquee will again feature numerous local businesses selling produce grown and made in the Tockwith area.

As well as cookery demonstrations by chef Robert Ramsden, the marquee will host bread-making workshops for all the family throughout the day.

Following a day of competitions, classes and displays, the famous President’s Auction will see entries sold off to raise money for show president Richard Search’s two chosen charities, Saint Michael’s Hospice and Follifoot Park Disabled Riders Group.

Mr Blacker added: “Every year, we add new names to our line-up and introduce new elements to the show. However, at its heart Tockwith Show remains the same.

“We aim to educate visitors about rural life, to support local farmers and producers, and to provide a good value, quality day out for the whole family.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming new and returning visitors again this year.”

Tockwith Show takes place on the Show Field, Cattal Moor Lane, Tockwith, YO26 7QH.

Tickets are £10 per adult on the gate, while accompanied children aged 16 and under go free.

For schedules and more information, visit www.tockwithshow.org.uk.

