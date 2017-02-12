District unites to help brave Jett and raise awareness of Muscular Dystrophy

Ripon is getting behind local boy Jett Stenbeck to help him lead as full a life as possible with Muscular Dystrophy.

Ripon Rugby Club has already raised funds for five-year-old Jett, and support for him is continuing to spread across the city and beyond.

Ami Stott taught Jett for two years at Rhythm Time music classes for children in Ripon, and has been keen to help him in any way she can ever since.

She will be running the London Marathon to raise money for The Jett Pack, a special family fund set up for Jett - who lives and goes to school in Kirkby Malzeard, and Muscular Dystrophy UK, to support research into the condition.

Ami said: “When I have done runs before, the money goes to the charity and that’s great, but this time my run means even more because I can really see where it is going to go and the difference it will make.

“I have always got him on my mind when I am running, it makes me emotional. I have two boys myself, and I can’t imagine what it must be like having to go through this condition.

“Jett is a lovely little boy, and if research can find a cure and help Jett lead a more active life, then it’s all worthwhile that we do something to help.”

As well as running the London Marathon in a Buzz Lightyear tutu, hoping the character’s jetpack will help her around the course, Ami is running a half marathon and has also organised a four hour Rhythm-Time a-Thon to raise more funds.

She is inviting ‘Rhythm Timers’ past and present, as well as families who have never been to classes, to come along and join in on February 23, 11-3pm, at Allhallowgate Church halls.

Last week Rhythm Time also raised £110 for Muscular Dystrophy UK.

Ami said: “Ripon has so much community spirit and the support from everyone has been amazing.

“It is £4 to enter the Rhythm-Time-a-Thon and people can do an hour or do the whole four hours with me. They can also be sponsored for the event, the more money they raise the bigger the prize they receive.

“As I am raising money for the marathon the Rhythm Time-a-thon will have a sports theme. Sports are also something that Jett struggles with, but hopefully the amazing research that is being carried out will help to change this.”

Donate at www.justgiving.com/AmiJogsforJett and find out more about The Jett Pack online: www.the jettpack.org.uk