Disability pictures in focus

A Harrogate charity is launching a “positive images of disability” photography competition for school pupils.

Disability Action Yorkshire, which this year marks its 80th anniversary, is encouraging youngsters at primary and senior schools across the district to take up the challenge and, during the Easter holidays, to capture images that portray disability in an encouraging and optimistic light.

All the photographs will be displayed at an exhibition being staged in June in St Peter’s Church, on Cambridge Street.

The competition is being split into two age groups; 11 and under and 12 to 16. The winner of each category will receive a £50 voucher.

Disability Action Yorkshire chief executive Jackie Snape said: “This year our charity is 80 and we are marking this milestone with a number of key events, including a celebration dinner in September and a photo exhibition which will include images captured by young people in the area.”

Photos, along with name, age and contact details, must be emailed to David.Ashton-Jones@da-y.org.uk no later than Sunday, April 30.