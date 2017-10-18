Give and take is the recipe for a happy marriage for Boston Spa couple Janet and Brian Coleman who next week mark their Diamond Wedding.

The couple grew up in the village but started seeing each other before Brian went off to do his National Service.

“They started courting officially when he come home,” said daughter Pamela Cooper.

They married at St Mary’s Church in Boston Spa on October 26 1957 and moved home to Collingham where they had two daughers Susan and Pamela. They moved back to Boston Spa in 1982.

“If asked for the recipe for a successful marriage they would say give and take,” added Pamela.

Brian, 83, was an electrician with the Yorkshire Electricity Board before joining John Smiths where he worked for over 20 years.

In his spare time he played cricket for Thorp Arch and Boston Spa and has been an active member of Boston Spa bowling club for many years.

Janet, 82, was a nurse at Marguerite Hepton Hospital in Thorp Arch and then became a pactise nurse in the village.

In her retirement she has done the church laundry, delivered the parish newsletter, and has been a volunteer at Martin House for a number of years.

The couple have four grandchildren and one great grandchild.