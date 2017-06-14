Design competition for students at Fountain Abbey

School children aged 9 to 11 can create a new temporary art installation at Fountains Abbey.

As part of a competition run by The North Yorkshire Society of Architects in partnership with the National Trust at Fountains Abbey and Studley Royal, the winning entry will be installed alongside professionally designed installations in the water garden at Fountains Abbey & Studley Royal from April to October 2018.

As part of the competition, a series of architectural workshops will be offered to local schools in the region, to provide a background to the design competition whilst presenting an insight into architecture and the built environment.

The workshops will be delivered by RIBA Chartered architects.

North Yorkshire Society of Architects have experience of working with primary schools through the BIKEBAY project when 10 year old Will Hunt’s winning design was constructed and exhibited at the Tour de France Fan Park in Harrogate during the Grand Depart 2014.

The installation will find a permanent home this year at the new Harrogate Council Offices. A full photographic introduction to the project can be seen on the North Yorkshire Society of Architects’ website.

If you would like to take part, or are interested in further information, email NYSArchitects@gmail.com by 26 July 2017. Places will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis and workshops cannot be guaranteed to all schools who wish to take part if demand is very high.