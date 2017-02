An accident has caused tailbacks on the A61 from Leeds to Harrogate.

The crash took place in the village of Harewood this afternoon, close to Harewood Bridge.

Northbound traffic is affected and drivers have been warned to expect long delays.

It comes only hours after the A1(M) between Wetherby and Knaresborough was also shut due to an overturned HGV. The road has now re-opened.