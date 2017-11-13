Crowds pay tribute to fallen

Crowds braved the chilly weather to pay respects to those who had paid the ultimate sacrifice for freedom.

Remembrance services were held throughout the Wetherby and Tadcaster areas to remember the fallen of world wars and conflict.

In Wetherby the parade was described as well attended by Edna Hilditch chairman of the town’s branch of the Royal British Legion.

“It was absolutely bitter out there today but at least the sun was shining,” she said, adding that Elmet and Rothwell MP Alec Shelbrooke had been present.

Tadcaster’s Remembrance service and parade was well attended with young and old lining the streets.

Air Cadets, Scouts and Guides were among those who joined dignitaries and veterans.

Boston Spa’s Remembrance Day service was lead by the Rev Steve Jakeman the Methodist minister and was attended by a large crowd of over 250, including Scouts, Guides and their associated units.

Wreaths were laid by members of The West Yorksire Police, Leeds Cuty Council, Boston Spa Parish Council and the Methodist church to the accompaniment of O Valliant Hearts sung by the choir of St Mary’s church. The service was followed by tea and coffee in the Methodist church.

Last Friday Tadcaster Grammar School held its own Service of Remembrance with two minutes’ silence and The Last Post.

Headteacher Martyn Sibley welcomed all those present saying: “We come here, as every year, to remember those who have given their lives for our country.”

Mr Sibley read a poignant letter from a father to his son taken from the book Six Weeks by John Lewis-Stempel. He concluded with the words “We Will Remember Them” Head students Penny Meek and Maddy McLure read In Flanders Fields and We Shall Keep the Faith respectively. Alex Robinson played The Last Post.