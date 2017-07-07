Young woman found dead in Jennyfields area of Harrogate

Officers were called to reports of 'the sudden death of a young woman' in the Jennyfields area of Harrogate on the evening of Wednesday, July 5.

Police have said it is not believed there are any suspicious circumstances surrounding the death of the woman, who has remained unnamed.

Witnesses said several police vehicles and ambulances were seen around the Crowberry Drive area of Jennyfields from as early as 8.30pm until late in the evening.

A report is now being prepared for the coroner.