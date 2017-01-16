Would-be burglar disturbed by homeowner during suspected Harrogate break-in

A would-be burglar was disturbed during a suspected Harrogate break-in which is now being investigated by police.

At about 12.40am on Sunday January 15, an unknown offender kicked a door in and turned a light on at a flat on St Winifreds Avenue.

The homeowner disturbed them and they made off in an unknown direction.

Police are now appealing for anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious in the area at around the time of the incident to get in touch.

Please dial 101, select option 2 and ask for PC Tom Lister, or Harrogate Police - or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Quote reference number 12170007999 when passing information.