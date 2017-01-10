Search

Woman from Harrogate area jailed for multi-million fraud scheme

North Yorkshire Police have been commended for their efforts on the case.

A 46 year old woman, from Killinghall, has been sentenced to eight and a half years in prison, after being found guilty of committing investment fraud totalling more than £6 million.

