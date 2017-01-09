Wanted Harrogate man spotted outside Leeds city centre bar

A wanted Harrogate man has been urged to hand himself into police after he was spotted outside a Leeds city centre bar.

Mark Griffiths was jailed in November 2013 for six years in connection with a serious assault but was released on license in October 2016.

However, the 49-year-old was then recalled to prison on January 5 for failing to comply with his licensing conditions.

On Friday, January 6, officers leading the search confirmed a new sighting of Griffiths outside Tiger Tiger bar on Albion Street at around 4pm.

Police said Griffiths was wearing black trousers with white stripes, a dark jacket and was carrying a light brown courier-style bag when he was last spotted in Leeds.

Officers have warned the public not to approach Griffiths if they say but said they do not believe he presents a threat.

Inspector Ian Pope said: “Mark, if you’re reading this I want to appeal to you directly and urge you to make contact with the police immediately or attend a police station to hand yourself in.”

Insp Pope added that while the most recent sighting of Griffiths was in Leeds city centre, it is possible that he may be travelling further afield.

Anyone who sees Griffiths is advised to ring police on 101 or 999 if the sighting is immediate. Officers are also appealing for anyone with information that may help them track Griffiths down to get in touch on 101.