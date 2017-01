A Harrogate fugitive who was wanted by police for recall to prison has been arrested in Leeds.

Mark Alan Griffiths, 49, was arrested by officers in West Yorkshire and is currently being held at a police station in Leeds.

He was recognised by a member of the public in Leeds this morning as a direct result of media coverage.

North Yorkshire Police said it would like to "sincerely thank the media and members of the public" for their help with the investigation.