Teenagers threw fireworks at cars and eggs at houses on Halloween in Harrogate

Groups of 'youths' and 'teenagers in hoodies' threw fireworks at moving vehicles and egged houses on the evening of Halloween.

Police were called to several locations in the town centre last night (October 31) following numerous separate reports of anti-social behaviour.

North Yorkshire Police said they were called to Montpellier Hill just before 7pm to reports of teenagers "throwing fireworks at passing cars and setting off fireworks near to the pedestrianised area."

Earlier in the evening, at around 5.40pm, officers were dispatched Valley Drive where "a group of kids" were throwing flour and eggs at houses.

At 5.53pm, NYP received another report of 'a group of youths' throwing eggs at cars and hiding behind a wooden shelter on West Park, Harrogate.

Just after 6pm, police were sent out again to Oxford Terrace, where 'a group of teenagers dressed in hoodies' were throwing eggs at cars and setting off car alarms.

Acting Inspector, Paul Cording of Harrogate Police condemned the behaviour on Twitter, claiming that the same people behind the incidents would want police help "when things go wrong".

He tweeted: "Saddened to read so many tweets of youths throwing fireworks at #Police tonight. The same ones that will want our help when things go wrong."