Teenagers found with knife and knuckleduster in Pateley Bridge

Weapons were found being carried by teenagers following a stop and search in Pateley Bridge.

North Yorkshire Police carried out the search after reports of suspected drug use on Thursday (October, 26) at 9.44pm in Pateley Bridge.

A group of teenage boys and girls were seen going into the ladies toilets on the High Street, officers found two boys aged 16 and 14 were carrying a suspected quantity of cannabis alongside two offensive weapons. These were a knuckleduster and folding pocket knife.



The youths were taken home by the officers who ensured their parents were aware of the incident. Police inquiries remain ongoing.



Witnesses should call North Yorkshire Police on 101, alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111. Please quote reference number 12170192489.